Protestors seen on Folly Beach after restrictions lifted

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Protestors were seen on Folly Beach Saturday morning after officials lifted restrictions and checkpoints on the island Friday night.
City leaders said authorities would no longer restrict access to the city pending further direction from Gov. Henry McMaster.
Protestors were seen holding signs asking residents to stay at home and to close Folly Beach again amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There has said to be a steady stream of traffic headed on the island as of Saturday morning.
Earlier on Friday, Attorney General Alan Wilson released an opinion stating that only the governor can order stay-at-home ordinances, and local governments could face legal action if they enact and enforce those orders.
Folly Beach officials reminds the public that although the beach will be open, the governor has ordered people to maintain social distance.
City officials said authorities on the island will work to disperse crowds.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.