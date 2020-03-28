Pee Dee Mental Health Center offering telehealth services for those struggling during COVID-19 crisis

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The uncertainty of the coronavirus and social distancing can take a toll on people’s mental health, and one Pee Dee facility is letting the community know they are there to help.
Dr. James Mazgaj, the medical director at the Pee Dee Mental Health Center, said he does expect an increased need for mental health services as the COVID-19 crisis continues. He said there are some things that can be done to help while social distancing.
Mazgaj recommends people who are struggling, should watch more comedies and uplifting programs on TV and streaming services to provide a sense of positivity. He also recommends communicating as often as possible with others over the phone or talking with other members of the household.
“There definitely will be an increase in need and we are doing our best to be prepared for that. Once we get our tablets, we will be able to do more telehealth type services and if need be, we might be able to hire more people to help us,” said Mazgaj.
Executive Director of the Pee Dee Mental Health Center Patrick Bresnan said while they have never provided services over the phone, they are now asking many employees to work from home and provide services to patients without entering the facility.
They are also working with video platforms such as Google Meets, Skype, and Zoom and are trying to use them to conduct video psychiatry.
“We are doing things differently than we have ever done before. I mean we are behavioral health. Typically, services are provided face to face. Well, in this time we are trying to encourage folks to telecommute and provide services telephonically,” says Bresnan.
Pee Dee Mental Health Center is offering the telehealth services for free and they are continuing to take new patients.
If someone is experiencing a mental health emergency Pee Dee Mental Health Center is urging them to call the crisis line at 864-467-3600.
