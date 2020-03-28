MBPD: Man flashes gun on Ocean Boulevard motel employees after being asked to leave due to COVID-19 closure

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ve learned new information Saturday about an incident at an area Myrtle Beach motel.
According to a City of Myrtle Beach police report, employees at the Virginian Motel (located at 1018 S Ocean Boulevard) began asking guests to make new arrangements sometime Friday afternoon due to the emergency ordinance which calls for mandatory evacuations of area hotels due to coronavirus concerns.
Virginian employees say while they were informing guests of the evacuation orders, 35-year-old Patrick Early became ‘irate’ and refused to leave. The report continues to say Early went back to his motel room and ‘retrieved a black handgun, possibly a 9MM’. Employees say the argument continued with Early until he ‘showed all three employees the gun in his waistband while making confrontational statements.’
Early tells police he was upset the motel was forcing him out without making accommodations. The 35-year-old told MBPD he had no other place to go.
The employees say he did not point the weapon at them, just flash it. None pressed charges but instead asked for help removing him from the property.
