FIRST ALERT: Weekend warmth could break records

Warm temperatures continue into the weekend. (Source: WMBF)
By Jessica Dobson | March 28, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT - Updated March 28 at 9:24 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Warm temperatures and sunshine are set to continue across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

The big story weather wise this weekend will be the potential for record breaking high temperatures. Highs will climb into the low 80s for the Grand Strand and into the upper 80s and low 90s for the Pee Dee. With a warm south-westerly wind, that will help to bump up our temperatures today while providing a warm breeze.

Our unseasonably warm weather will continue into Sunday as well. Sunday afternoon, a weak cold front will work through the area bringing with it about a 20% chance of a few isolated showers inland and more comfortable temperatures heading into our next work week.

The more noticeable cool down will arrive mid-week, with highs climbing only into the mid 60s.

Along with our cooler temperatures will be increasing rain chances, especially for Tuesday afternoon. A few showers could linger into early Wednesday, but much of the day appears to look mainly dry so far. Following Wednesday, temperatures steadily rebound into the 70s with the return of sunshine and a calmer weather pattern.