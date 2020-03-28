Drive-by shooting sends two to hospital, Bennettsville police investigating

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Bennettsville police are still investigating Saturday after a drive-by shooting injured two.
Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. off Hudson Street in Bennettsville. Information in scarce, but according to officials one victim was struck while standing outside a residence in the area, another was hit while inside the home.
The victims have since been treated and released from the hospital.
Police have identified a vehicle of interest as a red sedan. There is still no motive at this time in the investigation and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Bennettsville Police Department at 843 479 3620 or Sgt.Tim Hood at 843 439 0843.
