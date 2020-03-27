Woman charged in Carolina Forest road rage incident, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a woman following an alleged road rage incident in the Carolina Forest area Wednesday afternoon.
Eliane Araujo, 47, is charged with first-degree harassment.
According to a report from HCPD, the victim said she was visiting a friend when Araujo saw her leaving an apartment complex.
The victim started driving east on Augusta Plantation Drive when Araujo reportedly tried to run her off the roadway.
When the victim turned right onto River Oaks Drive, Araujo turned right as well but from the wrong lane, according to the report. Araujo allegedly started driving beside the victim into oncoming traffic, again attempting to force her car off the road, police said.
According to the report, the victim pulled over and Araujo drove away.
Police said the incident was captured on the victim’s dashboard camera.
The victim told police she has filed several harassment reports against Araujo. Police said Araujo was asked not to have contact with the victim.
Araujo is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
