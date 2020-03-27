WHAT TO KNOW: Grand Strand, Horry County visitor reservation restrictions

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Major visitor restrictions were made by Grand Strand leaders on Thursday to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our area.
Horry County, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach issued ordinances that restrict new hotel and rental reservations from being made until April 30, in an effort to curb visitors, but each one is different.
We know that there is a lot of information and questions about the new ordinances put into place. We also have a lot of questions too and are working to get them answered for you. But here is what we know so far about the ordinances and the impact it has on visitors to our area.
Horry County Council enacted an emergency ordinance that prohibits reservations at shorter-term rentals from Saturday, March 28 until April 30, 2020.
What kind of businesses does this impact?
Hotels, motels, condo hotels, rental properties, inclusive of private management companies, AirBnB, VRBO style lodging, public and private campgrounds and other overnight accommodations for 29 days or less.
What if I have a reservation in between March 28 and April 30?
Existing reservations made during that time period are being asked to be rescheduled or canceled.
What if I’m already visiting in Horry County?
Visitors who are currently checked in can remain until the end of their reservations, but they can’t extend their reservation.
Are there exemptions?
Yes, there are a couple of exemptions:
- If a person has stayed in a unit since March 1, 2020, then they can stay, but they can’t invite friends or family members.
- Those working in government, hospital, health agency, law enforcement, military and other critical personnel actively responding to COVID-19 can stay in the short-term rentals.
Myrtle Beach City Council passed an ordinance that calls for hotels to stop taking new reservations prior to May 1, 2020, starting immediately.
What kind of businesses does this impact?
Hotels, motels, condo hotels, rental properties, inclusive of private management companies and Airbnb, VRBO style lodging, plus public and private campgrounds.
What if I have a reservation between March 28 and April 30?
Any existing reservations made during that time period will have to be rescheduled or canceled.
What if I’m already visiting Myrtle Beach?
Anyone staying in a hotel or rental must leave by 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 29 and cannot extend their current reservations.
How will this be enforced?
WMBF News reached out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department and asked how officers would enforce the new ordinance and know if visitors have vacated by Sunday.
The department replied, “A variety of means will be used to educate our business community on the ordinance. We are focused on helping the effort to educate and are seeking voluntary compliance.”
Are there exemptions?
Yes, if you have been consistently staying in a unit since March 1, 2020, then you don’t have to leave but you can’t accept any new visitors.
North Myrtle Beach leaders passed an ordinance suspending the rental and use of short-term rentals starting Friday, March 27 through April 30, 2020.
What kind of businesses does this impact?
Hotels, motels, condo, hotels, rental properties, inclusive of private management companies, AirBnB, VRBO style lodging, public and private campgrounds and other overnight accommodations for 29 days or less.
What if I’m currently visiting North Myrtle Beach?
Visitors who are currently checked in can stay until the end of their current reservation.
Are there exemptions?
Those working in government, hospital, health agency, law enforcement, military and other critical personnel actively responding to COVID-19 can stay in the short-term rentals.
Surfside Beach will be holding an emergency meeting on Friday to vote on a similar ordinance that prohibits new hotel and rental reservations in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
WMBF News will bring you the results of that meeting.
