Suspect Search: Police say one suspect bought a car with ‘movie money’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are asking for help tracking down two suspects who are wanted in Horry County.
Horry County police are looking for Quatarious Zemar Johnson.
In May of 2018, authorities responded to Carolina Road in Green Sea in reference to a breach of trust call.
The victim said he sold a car he had for sale by the side of the road and the suspects had paid him with play money.
The victim said Johnson and another suspect stopped by and asked if they could test drive the vehicle. He said they rode down the road then agreed to pay the asking price of $4,000.
One suspect counted out what seemed to be 40 $100 bills and he gave the suspects the title and the two seemed to leave in a hurry.
The victim said when he noticed how the suspects were leaving so fast, he and his wife looked at the bills and realized the money had “Only Motion Picture Purposes” written on the front, so he called police.
Johnson is charged with two counts of obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses.
He’s 27 years old with a last known address of Ware Drive in Nichols.
Horry County and Myrtle Beach police are also searching for Nichole Holland.
In September, authorities approached Holland in the Sand Dollar parking lot, near the intersection of 6th Avenue North and Chester Street, regarding a possible arrest warrant. As the officers approached, they noticed the offender was holding a baggy that’s commonly used to hold narcotics in her left hand.
Authorities said Holland placed herself behind a parked vehicle, trying to conceal her left hand with the baggy in it.
Police got out of the patrol car and advised Holland to drop the baggy. They said she did not comply and at one point tried to make it appear as if she let go of the baggy, tearing a portion of the plastic off of the baggy and discarding it on the ground, however, the remainder of the baggy was still within her hand.
Authorities attempted to detain Holland, who they said discarded the baggy onto the ground and stepped on it. Police retrieved the baggy and discovered it held a white powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamines.
Holland is charged with failure to appear for possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.
Previous charges also include four counts of failure to appear for shoplifting and failure to appear for obtaining goods under false pretenses.
She’s 20 years old with a last known address of Weeping Willow Drive in Myrtle Beach.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.