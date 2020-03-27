Surfside Beach adopts emergency ordinance preventing short-term rentals through end of April

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Town Council adopted an emergency ordinance Friday preventing new short-term rentals in the city through the month of April.
The ban will go into effect starting at 11 a.m. on March 28 and going through April 30.
It’s similar to measures other Grand Strand municipalities enacted on Thursday in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Surfside Beach leaders passed the ordinance during a conference call Friday morning.
Surfside Beach Town Council member David Pellegrino voiced concerns around the length of the ordinance.
“We shouldn’t just pick a day. We should be evaluating the situation [as it changes] every day,” he said.
