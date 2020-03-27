SCDHEC releases info on COVID-19 cases by zip code

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released zip code data for the state’s 456 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Thursday, March 26.
There are presently 21 cases in Horry County. Of that number, they are found in the following zip codes:
- 29526 – 2
- 29527 – 3
- 29554 – 1
- 29569 – 1
- 29576 – 3
- 29577 – 4
- 29582 – 1
- 29588 – 4
- Unknown – 2
In Florence County, there are currently 11 cases as of Thursday. Those zip codes are:
- 29501 – 3
- 29505 – 1
- 29506 – 1
- 29541 – 1
- 29583 – 1
- 29591 – 1
- Unknown – 3
For more on the current list of zip code locations of COVID-19 cases, click here.
As of Thursday, there have been nine COVID-19-related deaths in South Carolina. Earlier this week, it was revealed that one person died in Horry County, while two coronavirus-related deaths are in Florence County.
