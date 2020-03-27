SC Strong shirts saving jobs and supporting health care workers

“That was the whole idea behind the design – bring everybody together, keep our guys working and then also provide some support to the health care workers. We have had to make some cuts to our staff. You can look at it this way, a portion of it keeps our guys working and a portion of it goes out and helps people out. So, I think as any business owner right now would tell you, the whole goal is just to kind of keep going and making it through. It’s not really to make a buck right now. It’s to keep your people working and just keep pride in jobs,” said Koss.