S.C. cities don’t have authority to enact ‘stay-at-home’ order, according to attorney general opinion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released an opinion Friday stating that local governments cannot exercise the emergency powers delegated to the governor by the General Assembly.
According to SCAG spokesperson Robert Kittle, the opinion is specific to stay-at-home orders.
This week, the cities of Charleston and Columbia passed stay-at-home ordinances in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Wilson’s opinion affirms one from 1980, which concludes that “only the Governor was empowered to exercise extraordinary emergency powers.”
“It further observed that ‘within such extraordinary power lies the extraordinary opportunity for abuse,’ but also that ‘no one would seriously challenge that such an emergency power may be needed given the ever present potential of enemy attack, epidemic, natural disaster or nuclear accident.’”
Wilson’s opinion ends by stating that counties and municipalities should be aware that “unauthorized exercise” of emergency powers could subject them to “liability at the behest of a private citizen with requisite legal standing.”
The full opinion can be read below:
