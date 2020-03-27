Grand Strand organizations give away free food to hundreds of families during COVID-19 crisis

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Cars lined up Friday morning at the Myrtle Beach Bowl, where a massive free food distribution was held for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
There was a no-contact, drive-thru distribution line from 10 a.m. to noon to help give people food while also practicing social distancing.
Larry Knowak, the vice president of Faith Outreach Ministries, was one of the organizers of the event. He said it outperformed even his expectations.
“As great as I thought it would be, it’s even larger. We’re set up to have helped 400 families. Somewhere between 2,500 and 3,000 people will be impacted positively by what occurred today,” Knowak said.
Faith Outreach Ministries partnered with the Lowcountry Food Bank to make the event a reality.
