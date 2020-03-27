‘It just blowed my mind’: North Myrtle Beach girl celebrates 8th birthday with drive-by party

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You only turn eight once, so one Grand Strand family didn't want their daughter's big day to go uncelebrated.
It's a new way to celebrate a birthday these days - a drive by party to waive and share well wishes.
That's how Ashby Reaves was unexpectedly welcomed outside her North Myrtle Beach home Thursday.
"I did not know this when I first came out here. I thought I was just waiting on my friend dropping me off a gift, but then I just saw all these cars coming and it just blowed my mind," she said.
About 50 cars came out to celebrate her Thursday. Ashby says it was the best birthday to date.
