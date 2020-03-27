Horry County councilman sheds light on the decision-making process for hotel closure ordinance

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught is shedding light on why Horry County leaders decided to shut hotels down and how the process went about.
Vaught said the meeting, which was not announced, happened at 6 p.m. Thursday. County leaders specifically chose that time so they could hear what Gov. Henry McMaster said during his Thursday afternoon press briefing before making any decisions.
According to Vaught, the county council essentially chose to copy what Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach had done. The main exception is Horry County leaders chose not to close golf courses down like Myrtle Beach did.
Vaught said most members of council were in favor of banning new hotel bookings starting Saturday, but not all were in favor.
He was one of the council members who didn’t want it to happen.
“If you have 350,000 people in the county, and you’ve got 20 cases of coronavirus, I don’t think that is the tipping point for basically shutting down a whole industry,” Vaught said.
He added he did end up voting in favor of the ordinance in order to show unanimity with council, as all members eventually voted to approve it.
Vaught said one member of council was very adamant that they were not being strict enough, but he wouldn’t say which member it was.
Many people online expressed the opinion that a shelter in place order is needed throughout Horry County. Vaught disagrees though.
“How far is far enough?” he asked “Really? You can’t quarantine people that haven’t done anything wrong. You can’t punish people that haven’t done anything wrong.”
Another issue Vaught addressed was how this meeting was not announced beforehand, therefore meaning no one from the public could attend. He said the way they went about it was perfectly legal because it was an emergency meeting.
