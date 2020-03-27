Grand Strand pawn shop sees increase in business due to COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - While some businesses across the country are closing their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, others are busier than ever.
Business has increased at CrossRoads Pawn and Audio in the Little River area, with employees reporting an uptick in gun and ammo purchases.
“This has probably been, in the four years that I’ve been here, this is the busiest we have ever been with gun sales, with ammo sales, that I have ever seen," said Barbara Davey, general manager of Crossroads Pawn and Audio.
The jeweler for the shop, Joe Lopez, said he hasn’t quite seen it like this either.
"I have never seen us run out of ammo, certain types of ammo, that’s never. I have never ever seen the back of the shelf in the five years that I’ve been here,” Lopez said.
Right now, job insecurity continues to grow across the country as businesses have been forced to close or cut back hours due to COVID-19. The Palmetto State is no exception.
According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, unemployment claims in South Carolina rose by 1,600% last week over the previous week.
The SCDEW reported Horry County saw the highest number of unemployment claims with more than 5,200.
Places like CrossRoads Pawn and Audio are still accepting items to help people try and make extra money.
“A lot of phone calls on what we will take, ya know, will we buy gold? Will we buy jewelry? That sort of stuff, which we will always take,” Davey said. “We will always look at whatever anybody has to buy or need a loan on."
Davey added items brought in will be kept outside in a secure location and cleaned before being offered for sale.
With schools closed across the state, CrossRoads Pawn and Audio is also selling “Class of 2020” t-shirts, with the zeros being toilet paper rolls. They are available for purchase in the student’s school colors, Davey said.
