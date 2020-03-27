Georgetown County man breaking into home, looting during State of Emergency

Georgetown County man breaking into home, looting during State of Emergency
Timothy Lambert (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | March 26, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 10:57 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said a man was caught breaking into a home while the county is under a State of Emergency.

Deputies were called Thursday to a home on Highmarket Street after the homeowner reported that the home security system indicated a possible intruder.

Deputies said they found 32-year-old Timothy Lambert Jr. on the scene and took him into custody.

Authorities said they found him with jewelry belonging to the homeowner.

He is charged with first-degree burglary, felony looting during a State of Emergency, possession of burglary tools and felony larceny.

He is currently at the Georgetown County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.