Georgetown County man breaking into home, looting during State of Emergency

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said a man was caught breaking into a home while the county is under a State of Emergency.
Deputies were called Thursday to a home on Highmarket Street after the homeowner reported that the home security system indicated a possible intruder.
Deputies said they found 32-year-old Timothy Lambert Jr. on the scene and took him into custody.
Authorities said they found him with jewelry belonging to the homeowner.
He is charged with first-degree burglary, felony looting during a State of Emergency, possession of burglary tools and felony larceny.
He is currently at the Georgetown County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.
