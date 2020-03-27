Georgetown County Council adopts emergency ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals through April

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County Council adopted an emergency ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals through the month of April.
The ordinance was adopted during a teleconference Friday and will take effect March 28 through April 30.
All accommodations businesses, such as hotels, motels, Airbnb, vrbo, and other overnight accommodations of 29 days or less, shall not accept new reservations from Saturday, March 28, through April 30.
Reservations for March 28 through April 30 will be rescheduled or cancelled. Those who arrived or made reservations by March 28 can stay but cannot extend stay.
This is similar to other ordinances adopted by other Grand Strand governments to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.
