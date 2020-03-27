Florence County deputies search for missing teen with reported mental health issues

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
According to a press release from the FCSO, 16-year-old Ganaya Carter was last seen at her home on Tall Oaks Road around Saturday, March 21.
Carter is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
According to the release, a family member told authorities Carter suffers from mental health issues.
If you have any information on Carter’s whereabouts, call the FCSO at 843-665-2121, ext. 388, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.