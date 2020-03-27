FIRST ALERT: Temperatures soar, record warmth likely

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Temperatures will soar today through Sunday with record breaking heat possible through the weekend.
Southerly winds will pump early summer-like heat into the region starting today through Sunday.
Temperatures will soar today with areas near the beaches reaching the upper 70s to near 80. Across the Pee Dee, temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80s.
Here are the records for today:
MYRTLE BEACH - RECORD: 80° (1944), FORECAST: 79°
FLORENCE - RECORD: 86° (1949), FORECAST: 84°
Temperatures will climb even higher on Saturday with some inland areas climbing to near 90. Saturday will easily be the warmest day so far of 2020 with another round of record temperatures possible.
Here are the records for Saturday:
MYRTLE BEACH - RECORD: 83° (2016), FORECAST: 80°
FLORENCE - RECORD: 87° (2007), FORECAST: 89°
The near record warmth will continue again on Sunday as temperatures return to the 80s. More clouds will overspread the region by Sunday afternoon with a very slight chance of a shower across the Pee Dee by the late afternoon.
Here are the records for Sunday:
MYRTLE BEACH - RECORD: 88° (2012), FORECAST: 82°
FLORENCE - RECORD: 87° (1985), FORECAST: 87°
A cold front will move across the area by Sunday night bringing in cooler weather by early next week followed by the risk of rain by the middle of the week.
