FIRST ALERT: Near-record warmth into the weekend

Some spots may set a new record Saturday (Source: WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst | March 27, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT - Updated March 27 at 3:13 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm Spring weather looks to continue through the weekend.

Afternoon highs climb to 79° along the Grand Strand, 88° near Florence for Saturday. This will put us within a couple degrees of record high temperatures, likely setting a new record across the Pee Dee. Temperatures remain warm through Saturday evening, only dropping into the middle 60s overnight. A few clouds arrive through the day but rain chances are very low.

Another round of near record warmth arrives Sunday as we hit 82° near the coast, closer to 88° inland. We do expect a few more clouds to arrive into Sunday afternoon but again, the rain chances remain slim.

Temperatures remain very warm this weekend (Source: WMBF)

Changes are set to arrive into next week as we turn a bit cooler by Monday. Afternoon highs fall into the 70s Monday, then struggle to climb out of the lower 60s through mid-week. Our next storm system arrives late Tuesday, bringing a round of heavy rain into Wednesday morning. Upwards of 1″ of rain is possible.

Heavy rain arrives late Tuesday (Source: WMBF)

