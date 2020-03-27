FIRST ALERT: Looking back at the historic tornado outbreak of March 28, 1984

At 7:10 p.m. that evening, a large, violent tornado touched down in Marlboro County and passed through the northern side of Bennettsville. The tornado destroyed the Northwoods Shopping Center in Bennettsville, as well as a large apartment complex among many other buildings and residences before dissipating near Laurinburg in Scotland County. This tornado was on the ground for 17 miles and killed seven people in South Carolina and injured more than 100. Some reports state that the tornado widened to approximately two miles as it crossed the South Carolina/North Carolina state line, which would place it among the largest tornadoes to strike the southeast. The tornado was given an official rating of F-4, meaning its maximum winds were likely between 166 and 200 miles per hour.