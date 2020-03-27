Emergency ordinance bans short-term rentals in Pawleys Island through April

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Pawleys Island Town Council passed an emergency ordinance Friday prohibiting short-term rentals and other overnight accommodations through the month of April.
The ban will go into effect Sunday, March 28, at 5 p.m. and will run through April 30.
“Visitors currently checked in may remain until the end of their existing reservations. Long-term rentals of 30 days or more are still permitted by showing a valid lease agreement,” the ordinance stated.
The move by Pawleys Island Town Council is similar to other ordinances adopted by other Grand Strand governments to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.
