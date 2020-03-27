DHEC announces 4 more coronavirus-related deaths; 86 new cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that four more people died from the coronavirus.
The new announcement brings the total number of deaths to 13 in the state.
DHEC said the four new deaths were all elderly and had underlying health conditions and were from Richland, Kershaw, Greenville and Florence counties. This brings the total number of deaths in Florence County to three. It was announced earlier this week that a person in Horry County died from the virus.
“It’s never easy to have to report the deaths of members of our communities,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “We express our deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of these patients.”
The agency also announced 86 new cases in the state, bringing the total to 539 confirmed coronavirus cases. There are three new cases in Horry County, bringing the total number to 24 cases.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
- Aiken County: 2 cases
- Beaufort County: 6 cases
- Berkeley County: 2 cases
- Charleston County: 32 cases
- Chesterfield County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 1 case
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Dorchester County: 5 cases
- Florence County: 6 cases
- Horry County: 3 cases
- Kershaw County: 6 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 5 cases
- Oconee County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 1 case
- Pickens County: 1 case
- Richland County: 5 cases
- Spartanburg County: 7 cases
