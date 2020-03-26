Woman charged in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case released from jail after bond set

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Bond was set Monday for the woman authorities say is the mother of “Baby Boy Horry.”
According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Judge Larry Hyman set a $75,000 surety bond for Jennifer Sahr. She is charged with homicide by child abuse, which carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Sahr was released from jail on Wednesday.
On March 6, Hyman heard from the state and defense on the matter of bond for Sahr following her arrest days earlier.
In addition to the traditional questions about risk of flight and danger to the community during the March 6 hearing, Hyman asked the state if the charges of homicide by child abuse looked to be the appropriate charge or did it appear those charges would be upgraded or possibly downgraded, the release stated.
Since Sahr had been incarcerated for two days at that point, the state did not have enough information on that issue. Hyman denied bond, but continued the case for his next term of court on April 13. Because of the coronavirus, the April terms of court were canceled.
On March 20, Hyman reached out to the state to inquire if there was enough information available to comment on the accuracy of the original charge of homicide by child abuse. The state replied that this seemed to be the appropriate charge, the release stated. Hyman set bond three days later.
On Dec. 4, 2008, a newly-born baby boy was found after being deserted on the side of a road off S.C. 544 and Meadowbrook Drive. The newborn, since named Baby Boy Horry, was found abandoned in a shopping bag by utility workers. Investigators believe he was less than two days old, but the infant has never been identified.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.