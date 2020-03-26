While some Myrtle Beach golf courses close due to COVID-19, others hope to break even

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The golf course may offer a sense of normalcy to some as the coronavirus continues to impact every part of our daily lives.
But even Golftown U.S.A. is not immune to the concerns surrounding the virus. On Wednesday, one of Myrtle Beach’s largest golf management groups announced it’s closing the doors on eight area courses and furloughing the hundreds of employees in the process.
FGI’s president Steve Mays called the decision ‘heartbreaking.’ Meanwhile, other nearby courses are remaining open, hoping to break even by offering discounted rates to local golfers.
“We’ve basically had to lower our rates to keep our heads above water,” said Jason Corneau, golf operations supervisor at Prestwick Country Club.
The first assistant head golf pro at the club said a typical round during this time of the year goes for about $90-$100 depending on how it’s purchased. Corneau said the rates now are closer to $40.
“It’s hard to tell what the impact is going to be going forward but we’re hanging on,” Corneau finished.
He added that a large chunk of the profit margins was lost due to cancellations of golf packages purchased by out-of-state golfers.
Myrtle Beach City Council passed an ordinance Thursday preventing hotels from taking reservations from now until May 1.
