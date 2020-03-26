Tidelands Health employees use power of song to showcase importance of good hygiene

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three Tidelands Health employees are may hit the Number One spot soon on the health charts.
Tecoma Thompson, Johnny Hudson and Patricia Ford took to social media and introduced their “Soap and Water” song to reinforce the importance of good handwashing skills while the world deals with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
They are encouraging regular handwashing and the use of hand sanitizer to limit the spread.
The three work in the dietary department at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
In addition to taking daily precautions for preventing against the spread of the disease, people in the community can take the following preparedness recommendations:
- Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if you become symptomatic
- If you’re sick, stay home from work, school, and public events
- Regularly wash your hands with soap and water
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow
- Avoid contact with people who are sick
- Don’t share personal items
- Clean frequently touched surfaces
- Set up a separate room for sick household members
- Check in with family and friends who live alone, especially those who may be in a high-risk group
