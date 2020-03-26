Several Grand Strand golf courses temporarily close due to COVID-19 outbreak

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced several golf courses along the Grand Strand to temporarily close.
Founders Group International President Steve Mays released a statement on Wednesday announcing that it will be closing Aberdeen Country Club, Burning Ridge Golf Club, Colonial Charters, Founders Club, River Club, Wild Wing Plantation, Willbrook and World Tour until further notice.
Mays said the loss of revenue during the heart of the busy golf season is the reason behind the tough decision to close golf courses.
“As the leader of a company that prides itself on creating a family-like atmosphere, there is nothing in my professional career that has been more difficult than having to furlough good people and highly-valued team members for reasons that were completely out of their control. It was heartbreaking,” Mays said in a statement.
Founders Group International will continue to keep 13 of its other golf courses open during this time, but that hinges on the severity of the coronavirus’ future impact.
