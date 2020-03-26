S.C. unemployment claims jump by 1,600% over previous week; Horry County has state’s highest number of claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Unemployment claims in South Carolina last week rose by 1,600% over the previous week, according to figures released Thursday by S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
In the week ending March 21, the advance figures for South Carolina intrastate initial claims was 31,054, an increase of approximately 1,600% from the previous week’s count of 1,996, according to a press release.
Horry County saw the highest number of unemployment claims, with more than 5,200, the SCDEW reported.
Charleston County was second with over 4,100, while Greenville County was third with over 3,200.
In the week ending March 21, the advance figures for South Carolina interstate initial claims was 772, an increase of approximately 800% from the previous week’s count of 97, the release stated. This means that there were 772 individuals who live in South Carolina, but filed for unemployment insurance against another state.
The unemployment insurance claims process is 100 percent online and can be done by clicking here.
