President Donald Trump approves major disaster declaration for North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - United States President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for North Carolina as the state continues to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to supplement the state, tribes and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.
Gov. Roy Cooper and leaders in North Carolina sent the request to FEMA and the White house for a Major Disaster Declaration. Congresswoman Alma Adams had also sent letters, lobbying for this declaration.
Director of Emergency Management Michael Sprayberry announced the request, which he said was sent over the weekend, during a press conference on Monday. He said the declaration would authorize “many of the same programs activated after a hurricane.”
Some of those programs include disaster unemployment assistance, disaster case management, individual assistance for families and public assistance for local government.
Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under public assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent.
Gracia B. Szczech has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.
