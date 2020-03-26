Police: Two victims shot inside vehicle in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington police are investigating a shooting that sent a man and a woman to the hospital Wednesday night.
Around 8 p.m., officers were alerted to a black Mustang driving recklessly on Calhoun Street and turning onto Pearl Street.
While officers were responding, they received two calls, one was that a woman had been shot and was on Chestnut Street and the second was about a man who was shot on Pearl Street.
When police found the victims, they learned the two had been in the same black Mustang when they were shot.
The two were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not known at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026.
