Pee Dee food bank helps elderly, families in need during coronavirus outbreak

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee food bank is reaching out the elderly community who are unable to leave their homes during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Nicole Echols, the executive director of Harvest Hope Food Bank’s Pee Dee Branch, said they are working with their partner agencies to get meals to those who are unserved and underserved.
Echols said they are working to provide meals to senior citizens who do not want to leave their homes during the crisis, by placing meal boxes on their porches.
“We recently got a call from a lady in Latta who had COPD and didn't want to come out of her house and we were able to work with one of our partner agencies to drop off food on her porch so she wasn't exposed, and the volunteer wasn't exposed, but she was able to get food after she'd been stuck in her house the last week,” Echols said.
For parents who are concerned about how they are going to provide meals for the kids while they’re not in school, Harvest Hope is working with agencies, like My Brother’s Keeper, that provide extra meals for families that are need during the crisis.
Anyone in need of help can call Harvest Hope Food Bank at 843-661-0826.
If you would like to help donate you can drop-off non-perishable food at 2513 West Lucas Street or you can click here to donate money.
