Owner of Myrtle Beach Safari expresses ‘disappointment’ over being featured in Netflix series ‘Tiger King’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The owners of Myrtle Beach Safari expressed their disappointment with how their facility was portrayed in the new Netflix series “Tiger King.”
“We are very disappointed that our facility was mentioned in the new Netflix series,” an Instagram post from Myrtle Beach Safari owner Bhagavan “Doc” Antle stated. “We can only assume it is because Doc Antle has been such a high profile wildlife personality for so many decades that his association would create more buzz.”
The Netflix description of “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” states: “A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.”
It has been one of the streaming services’ top performing series across the U.S. since it premiered March 20.
Antle said it’s important to understand the series is not a documentary, but “sensationalized entertainment with paid participants.”
“Tiger King is the bizarre story of Joe and Carole and their feud. These characters are not representative of experts in the wildlife sector or world class facilities like ours here in Myrtle Beach.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.