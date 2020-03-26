North Myrtle Beach passes ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals through April

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach passed an ordinance Thursday prohibiting the use of short-term rentals through the end of April.
According to the ordinance, short-term rentals include hotels, motels, condos and rental properties. The prohibition will start at 7 a.m. on Friday, March 27, and go through April 30.
Visitors currently checked in may remain until the end of their existing reservations, according to the ordinance.
The emergency order is an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The full order can be read below:
