Myrtle Beach City Council holding emergency meeting Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council will hold an emergency meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to information from city officials.
According to city spokesperson Mark Kruea, the purpose of the meeting is to address restrictions related to health and safety in light of the coronavirus emergency.
To maintain social distancing, the meeting will be a teleconference call among city council members and staff. The audio of the conference call and video of any file presentations will be broadcast via the city’s Facebook page.
Additionally, the call and video will be broadcast on both the Spectrum and HTC networks. The city’s public information channel is visible on Spectrum’s channel 1303 and HTC’s channel 9.
