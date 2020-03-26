McMaster to hold 4:30 p.m. news conference on COVID-19 response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus.
McMaster is expected to be joined by state public health officials at 4:30 p.m. at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, there are eight coronavirus-related deaths in South Carolina, one of those is from Horry County and two are from Florence County. There are also 424 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
Coronavirus Prevention and Quarantine Information
In addition to taking daily precautions for preventing against the spread of the disease, residents can take the following preparedness recommendations:
- Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if you become symptomatic
- If you’re sick, stay home from work, school, and public events
- Regularly wash your hands with soap and water
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow
- Avoid contact with people who are sick
- Don’t share personal items
- Clean frequently touched surfaces
- Set up a separate room for sick household members
- Check in with family and friends who live alone, especially those who may be in a high-risk group
Additionally, residents can prepare for a possible illness or quarantine by:
- Periodically checking regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply at home
- Having nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins
- Getting copies and maintaining electronic versions of health records from doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and other sources and store them, for personal reference
- Talking with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick, or what will be needed to care for them in your home.
