‘Let’s make this event drive us together’: Myrtle Beach mayor, city council members talk COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – As communities across the globe work to navigate through unprecedented times due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are left wondering when life will return to normal.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and members of city council offered words of advice and encouragement to residents in a video message Thursday morning, stating the following:
“In the midst of this crisis, I want to give a heartfelt thank you to our residents and our businesses. Please know that our city services are up and running. We are all facing a very difficult challenge, and we are in this together.” Mayor Brenda Bethune
“I want to do a shout out for our city workers and employees. Also just say that we are continuing to provide the solid waste and recycling services, also our police department and fire department, EMS is continuing to provide the services that you need in order to keep you safe. And if you have any questions or concerns, please dial 843-918-INFO between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.” Councilman Mike Chestnut
“So what can you do to help? At this point, stay at home if you don’t have to go out. Personal responsibility for your own actions is what is required now. Limit your personal contacts. Don’t go out if you don’t have to, and follow health guidelines. Don’t be a sender or receiver of this illness.” Councilman Phil Render
“We know that you love Myrtle Beach just as we do. And this is a national issue not just a local issue. And ah, it’s like Barney Fife. We just need to nip this in the bud. And we can do that by limiting our contact with others.” Councilman Mike Lowder
“Now is not a time to panic. We understand you are afraid but let’s focus on fact and not unfounded fear. Take care of your health and follow the guidelines. Be kind, be patient and be calm.” Councilman John Krajc
“Thank you to our Myrtle Beach residents and businesses for all your support. We could not do it without you. Recovering from this crisis is going to take months, but Myrtle Beach has always bounced back quickly. Through the help and generosity of our locals, we can all get back on our feet.” Councilwoman Jackie Hatley
“Let’s make this event drive us together, not apart. Myrtle Beach has recovered from disasters before, think Hurricane Florence, and we’ll recover from this one if everyone does their part. The first step is to limit your contact with other people until this passes.” Councilman Gregg Smith
Bethune concluded the video message by expressing her love for the city, urging residents to “stay positive, stay strong and stay safe."
For complete coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.