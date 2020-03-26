Horry County restricts new hotel, rental reservations until April 30

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County enacted an emergency ordinance that prohibits reservations at shorter-term rentals and also asks amusement-type activities to close.
The Horry County Council held an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss visitor restrictions and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The ordinance orders “all accommodations businesses in the unincorporated area of Horry County, including hotels, motels, condo hotels, rental properties, AirBnB, VRBO style lodging, public and private campgrounds and other overnight accommodations for 29 days or less,” to not accept new reservations from Saturday, March 28 until April 30.
It also asks for existing reservations made for that time period to be rescheduled or canceled.
There are exemptions to the resolution.
If a unit has been consistently occupied since March 1, then that person can stay in the rental property, but they can’t invite friends or family members.
Also, short-term rentals occupied by workers in the government, hospital, health agency, law enforcement and military fields are exempted from the resolution.
Horry County leaders are also asking amusement-type businesses to close starting Friday.
This includes:
- Movie and live performance theaters
- Miniature golf
- Moped and golf cart rental operations
- Amusement parks and arcades
Golf course are not restricted in the ordinance and are allowed to remain open.
Horry County leaders added that the Myrtle Beach International Airport and all other airports in the county will remain open and operational.
“Horry County Government does not have the authority to make a unilateral decision about the closure of airports. That is under the purview of the Federal Aviation Administration,” Horry County Government said in an email.
The county added that, just like in a hurricane, it is important that the airports remain open for emergency purposes, including delivery and supplies.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.