Gun pulled during babysitting dispute at Myrtle Beach area home, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are facing charges after a gun was pulled during a babysitting dispute early Wednesday morning, police said.
According to a report from Horry County police, the incident happened at a home on Grannys Lane in the Myrtle Beach area.
The victim said she told the child to lay down because it was getting late, but the child refused, the report confirms.
The child then began texting a woman, identified as 24-year-old Jaime Spivey. Police said Spivey arrived at the home and pulled a handgun on the victim.
According to the report, Spivey put the gun away, but allegedly started physically attacking the victim.
While fighting on the ground, the victim said the second suspect, identified as 46-year-old Schanski Hemingway, started to choke her, the report confirms.
Spivey and Hemingway then reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle.
Police said the incident was witnessed by two other children inside the home.
According to the report, Spivey and Hemingway were later arrested at a home on Dunbar Street in the Myrtle Beach area.
Spivey was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person and third-degree assault and battery by mob. Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show she was released the same day of her arrest on $5,000 bond.
Hemingway was charged with third-degree assault and battery by mob. She was also released the same of her arrest on $1,000 bond, according to JRLDC records.
