FIRST ALERT: Warmest weather of the year arrives, a few records in jeopardy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This morning is the only time you will need a jacket over the course of the next several days. It’s a cool morning behind the cold front that moved through the region yesterday. As we head throughout the day today, expect plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures for today. Winds will be gusty at times throughout the day today but regardless, it’s a nice change of pace after multiple days of cloudy skies and rain chances.
Warmer weather will arrive by tomorrow and into the weekend. Friday, temperatures will climb to near 70 at the beaches and the mid 80s inland. This is just the start of what ill be the warmest weather so far this year.
Saturday will be the warmest day out of the next seven with highs reaching the lower 80s on the beaches and the mid-upper 80s inland. Florence will make a run at record temperatures both Friday and Saturday as southerly winds pump into the Carolinas.
While temperatures are close to breaking records in Myrtle Beach, it looks more likely to happen in Florence. Regardless, here’s a look at the records and we have in the forecast. Friday and Saturday will need to be watched.
RECORDS
MYRTLE BEACH
Friday: 80° (1944), Forecast: 79°
Saturday: 83° (2016), Forecast: 81°
Sunday: 88° (2012), Forecast: 80°
FLORENCE
Friday: 86° (1949), Forecast: 85°
Saturday: 87° (2007), Forecast: 87°
Sunday: 89° (1985), Forecast: 85°
Clouds will slowly increase on Sunday with a weak cold front sliding through the region late. This will bring a 20% chance of rain to the Pee Dee late Sunday but the bigger impact will be the cooler weather for the start of the new work week.
