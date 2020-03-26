FIRST ALERT: Warmest weather of the year arrives, a few records in jeopardy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This morning is the only time you will need a jacket over the course of the next several days. It’s a cool morning behind the cold front that moved through the region yesterday. As we head throughout the day today, expect plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures for today. Winds will be gusty at times throughout the day today but regardless, it’s a nice change of pace after multiple days of cloudy skies and rain chances.