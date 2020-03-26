FIRST ALERT: Record warmth on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Temperatures will warm considerably through the weekend with record high temperatures possible.
Warmer weather will arrive by tomorrow and into the weekend. Friday, temperatures will climb to near 80 at the beaches and the mid 80s inland. This is just the start of what will be the warmest weather so far this year.
Saturday will be the warmest day out of the next seven with highs reaching the lower 80s on the beaches and the mid-upper 80s inland. Florence will make a run at record temperatures both Friday and Saturday as southerly winds pump into the Carolinas.
RECORDS
MYRTLE BEACH
Friday: 80° (1944), Forecast: 79°
Saturday: 83° (2016), Forecast: 81°
Sunday: 88° (2012), Forecast: 80°
FLORENCE
Friday: 86° (1949), Forecast: 85°
Saturday: 87° (2007), Forecast: 87°
Sunday: 89° (1985), Forecast: 85°
Clouds will slowly increase on Sunday with a weak cold front sliding through the region late. This will bring a 20% chance of rain to the Pee Dee late Sunday but the bigger impact will be the cooler weather for the start of the new work week.
