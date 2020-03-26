DHEC announces 8th coronavirus-related death in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Thursday an 8th person has died from the coronavirus in the state.
DHEC has not released information on where the person lived or details about them. Earlier this week, it was revealed that one person died in Horry County, while two coronavirus-related deaths are in Florence County.
There are a total of 424 confirmed cases of the virus in South Carolina, with 20 of those being in Horry County.
DHEC is expected to announce new numbers later Thursday afternoon.
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
