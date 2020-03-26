Conway Elementary teachers hold parade to say hello to students

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Teachers and staff at Conway Elementary School paraded through the neighborhoods in cars Thursday morning to see their students’ “smiling faces” at a proper social distance.
“We miss everyone so much and want to see that you are happy and healthy,” a post on Conway Elementary’s Facebook page states.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are out of school through the end of April to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Earlier this week, Burgess Elementary School teachers also rode through area neighborhoods to say a quick hello to students.
