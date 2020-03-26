Conway crews to fix broken water main; some traffic impacts expected Friday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – City of Conway crews will be working on Friday to fix a water main near Hemingway Chapel Road.
Officials say a bypass has been built around the leak to limit disruption of service to people in the area. While crews make repairs, there should be little to no change in water pressure for customers.
The city warns there may be some traffic impacts for drivers on Hemingway Chapel Road, but they should be minimal as crews work to move equipment and make the necessary repairs.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.