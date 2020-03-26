City of Marion restricts public access to buildings, facilities due to COVID-19

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Marion will be restricting public access to all city buildings, facilities and offices, effective immediately, leaders announced Thursday.
The decision is in response to the threat caused by the novel coronavirus. According to a press release, the measure will be in place until public health officials determine the threat posed by COVID-19 has passed.
Normal operational hours at all city facilities will remain the same, with most being from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the release stated.
More information on the specific facilities can be found below:
CITY HALL
City Hall will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This includes the finance, accounts payable, and human resources offices; and any questions concerning hospitality taxes, garbage collection, and/or the public works department. Access will be restricted. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment at (843) 423-5961.
RECREATIONAL PARKS
All city parks and recreation fields are closed until further notice to include all gyms and all rentals of facilities have been suspended. Please call (843) 423-5410 for questions concerning the recreation department between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
MUNICIPAL COURT
For questions concerning Municipal Court, please call (843) 423-8616.
ANIMAL CONTROL
During this time animal control will only be responding to emergency calls. Please call the City of Marion at (843) 423-8616 or (843) 423-5961 for any animal control issues. In case of an emergency, dial 911.
FIRE DEPARTMENT
No visitors except by appointment. Only emergency services staff and essential personnel will be allowed in the fire stations. For information or questions, please call (843) 423-8602. In case of an emergency, dial 911.
BUSINESS LICENSING/BUILDING INSPECTIONS/CODE ENFORCEMENT
Please call (843) 423-5961 for information or assistance. Many forms are available online. The following issues should be directed to this department: building plan reviews, building permits, and business licenses.
POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following modified operations are in effect at the Police Department.
· Public is being screened as they come to the front entrance to determine the need for the visit.
· No one is allowed to sit and wait in the lobby.
· No fingerprints are being done.
For general information or to speak with someone call 843-423-8616. In case of emergency call 911.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.