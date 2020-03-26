Authorities urge public to report COVID-19 scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are encouraging the public report scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release from Lance Crick, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of South Carolina, some examples of schemes include:
- Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud
- Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Malicious websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received
- Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations
- Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures
“In these extraordinary times, criminals are taking advantage of the most vulnerable Americans through various COVID-19 phony schemes,” Crick said. “The District of South Carolina, and the Department of Justice, will stay vigilant and will prosecute those who engage in COVID-19 fraud, hoarding, and other scams.”
Suspected fraud can be reported by contacting the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or disaster@leo.gov.
