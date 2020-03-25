Woman facing attempted murder charge after alleged stabbing near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody following an alleged stabbing early Tuesday morning in the Loris area.
Lilly Janealle Stephens, 29, is charged with attempted murder.
According to a report from HCPD, the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. on Bishop Circle.
A witness told police she heard screaming and saw two women fighting. According to the report, the witness then saw someone throw a knife in a backyard.
Police said they found a knife approximately six inches long at the scene.
The report stated a man drove the victim to a local hospital for treatment.
According to the report, the victim told police at the hospital that she was sleeping in her car with another person when she woke up to a “stabbing pain.”
After the alleged stabbing, Stephens reportedly fled the scene towards Tabor City.
Police said the victim appeared to have injuries to her left shoulder and right forehead.
Stephens is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.