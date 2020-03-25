‘We all have to work together’: Georgetown County sheriff asks public not to violate governor’s order during warm weather

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County sheriff has a message for the public: warm weekend weather is not an invitation to violate the governor’s executive order.
Last week, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order allowing law enforcement to disperse groups of more than three people, in an effort to stop the thread of the coronavirus.
Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said Wednesday the safest way to avoid exposure to COVID-19 is to stay home.
“It is likely, however, the spring weather will bring people outside,” a GCSO press release stated. “They should take precautions to protect themselves by not gathering in groups of more than three, as the governor has ordered, and limiting contact with others through distancing.”
According to the GCSO, deputies will patrol Georgetown County beaches from DeBordieu Colony to Garden City, the county waterways and islands, and the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk to ensure the public is adhering to the safety practices outlined in the executive order.
“The order has been issued and GCSO will enforce it,” Weaver said. “We all have to work together in order to stop the spread.”
