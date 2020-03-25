Publix to start installing plexiglass in stores across S.C. to protect employees during COVID-10 outbreak

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Publix is working to keep its employees safe during the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a Publix spokesperson, Publix stores in South Carolina and across the nation will see plexiglass installed at cash registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.
Installation will begin this weekend and the work is expected to be finished within two weeks, Publix officials said.
The move comes after Monday, when the company announced an associate working at a store in Cumming, Ga., tested positive for coronavirus.
The store underwent a deep clean and the Georgia Department of Health determined that customers were considered low risk of exposure and products sold do not pose any risk to customers.
