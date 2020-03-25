Police investigate shooting in Florence shopping center parking lot; 1 hurt

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in a shopping center parking lot, according to Florence police.
Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said officers were called around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a shopping center on North Cashua Drive for a shooting.
He said one victim was taken to the hospital, but their injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.
Brandt added that crime scene investigators are on the scene and it’s still early in the investigation.
He said no one is in custody at this time.
